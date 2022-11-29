Special elections to fill vacancies in three Milwaukee aldermanic districts

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez has ordered three special elections to be held on April 4, 2023, to fill vacant aldermanic seats.

In a statement on Monday, Pérez said the elections will fill seats in districts 1, 5, and 9. If a primary election is necessary to fill the seats, it would be held on Feb. 21, 2023.

Nomination papers can begin immediately. The deadline to submit nomination papers to the Election Commission is 5 p.m. on Jan. 3. According to Pérez, a successor for each seat will be elected for the remainder of the unexpired term, which will expire on April 15, 2024.

"There has been much turnover on the Common Council during the last year, and I want to thank my colleagues and all of the dedicated staff members who have stepped up to ensure that the residents of these districts without representation continue to have city support when needed," Pérez said in a statement. "I look forward to the Common Council becoming whole again in the near future."

Last year, Ald. Chantia Lewis of the 9th District was accused of pocketing more than $20,000 in campaign finances. In August, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.

In August, former Ald. Ashanti Hamilton of the 1st District announced he accepted the position as director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd announced she would be stepping down at the end of the month. Dodd, who is representing the 5th District, said she was stepping down due to family and medical issues.

