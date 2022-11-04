Souls to the Polls: Final drive to get Wisconsin voters to the polls

MILWAUKEE — It's the final push to get voters to their polling site for early voting.

On Thursday, Souls to the Polls volunteer Dan Timm spent his evening transporting a gentleman to his polling site at the Good Hope Road Library.

"Some folks can’t drive, don’t have a car or whatever, I can help," said Timm.

Souls to the Polls Wisconsin is a non-profit organization, assisting residents with mobility or transportation issues. The goal is to make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

Timm said as a first-time volunteer, this is his way to give back.

"I just wanna help people who wanna vote. I believe in democracy. I believe people should have a chance to vote," said Timm.

Souls to the Polls

Rick Deines is also a first-time volunteer. He drives voters to their polling location about every other day as a way to make sure people who want to vote have a ride.

“I just figured there were a lot of folks that don’t have a way to get to the polls. I want to give them an opportunity to vote,” said Deines.

Deines said so far, it’s been a rewarding process.

“Just driving the car around with a sign on it, people stop at the corner and wave,” said Deines.

For volunteer Shep Crumrine, he says he's noticed electric energy from people wanting to get out and vote.

“I think it’s real exciting. There’s a lot of reasons motivating people this year,” said Crumrine.

Early voting runs until Saturday. If you are in need of a ride, you can contact the Souls to the Polls hotline at 414-742-1060.

