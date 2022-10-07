Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate
Collage Maker-07-Oct-2022-06.35-PM.jpg
TMJ4
Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson
Collage Maker-07-Oct-2022-06.35-PM.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 19:38:24-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes were set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in a close race that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in Milwaukee.

Abortion, crime and inflation have dominated the race. An 1849 law banning abortion led clinics in Wisconsin to stop providing abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights. Barnes has highlighted Johnson's support for anti-abortion legislation. Polls have repeatedly shown a majority of Wisconsinites support abortion rights.

Johnson and other Republicans have attacked Barnes in ads and on the campaign trail as soft on crime because of his support for ending cash bail and past statements on redirecting police funding. Barnes has denied that he wants to defund police.

Johnson is a former plastics manufacturer and multimillionaire who drew former President Donald Trump's endorsement before deciding to run again. Barnes, a state representative before being elected to his current office in 2018, has played up his background as the son of a public school teacher and United Auto Workers union member.

If elected, Barnes would be the state's first Black senator.

The pair's second debate is at Marquette University next Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
packers in london UPDATED 480X360.png

Green Bay Packers

Watch the Packers play in London live on TMJ4 this Sunday