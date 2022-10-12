Ron Johnson leading Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race, poll finds

52% of respondents say they support Ron Johnson and 46% of respondents say they support Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, according to a new Marquette Law School Poll.

That's compared to the poll's findings in September when Johnson received 49% and Barnes received 48%.

The poll, released Wednesday with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points, was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022 with 801 Wisconsin registered voters.

Meanwhile, the poll found more of a toss-up in the race for Wisconsin's governor between Tony Evers and Tim Michels.

47% support Evers while 46% support Michels. The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger, is supported by 4% though she ended her campaign on Sept. 6 but will remain on the November ballot.

That's compared to Marquette's poll in September when Evers received 47%, Michels 44%, and Beglinger 5%.

Table 1: Vote for Governor

(a) Likely voters



Poll dates Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 47 46 4 1 1 1 9/6-11/22 47 44 5 0 3 0 8/10-15/22 48 44 4 0 2 1

(b) Registered voters



Poll dates Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 46 41 7 1 3 1 9/6-11/22 44 43 8 1 4 0 8/10-15/22 45 43 7 0 3 2 6/14-20/22 48 41 N/A 2 8 2

Table 2 shows the trend in support for the Senate candidates among likely voters from August to October and among registered voters since June.

Table 2: Vote for U.S. Senate

(a) Likely voters



Poll dates Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 46 52 1 1 1 9/6-11/22 48 49 1 1 0 8/10-15/22 52 45 0 1 1

(b) Registered voters



Poll dates Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 47 47 4 2 1 9/6-11/22 47 48 3 3 0 8/10-15/22 51 44 1 3 1 6/14-20/22 46 44 1 7 2

Partisan support for the candidates in the race for governor is shown in Table 3 among likely voters. Both Democratic and Republican voters are strongly unified behind their respective party’s candidates, with 96% of Democrats supporting Evers and 88% of Republicans supporting Michels, a small decline in GOP support for Michels since September. Forty-three percent of independents back Evers, while 44% prefer Michels, a tightening of preferences among independents since September and August. The independent candidate, Beglinger, receives 7% from independent voters, 4% from Republicans, and 1% from Democrats.

Table 3: Vote for governor, by party identification, among likely voters

(a) October



Party ID Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Republican 6 88 4 0 2 1 Independent 43 44 7 1 1 3 Democrat 96 2 1 0 0 0

(b) September



Party ID Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Republican 3 92 2 0 3 1 Independent 45 39 11 0 5 0 Democrat 95 4 2 0 0 0

(c) August



Party ID Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Republican 5 92 2 0 1 0 Independent 49 38 7 0 4 2 Democrat 94 2 3 0 0 1

Partisan support for the U.S. Senate candidates is shown in Table 4 among likely voters. Partisans are strongly aligned with their party’s candidates, with 93% of Democrats supporting Barnes and 96% of Republicans supporting Johnson. Forty-five percent of independents back Barnes, while 51% prefer Johnson. In September, 46% favored Barnes and 48% backed Johnson, a smaller shift among independents than seen between August and September.

Table 4: Vote for U.S. Senate, by party identification, among likely voters

(a) October



Party ID Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Republican 3 96 0 0 1 Independent 45 51 3 1 1 Democrat 93 5 0 2 0

(b) September



Party ID Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Republican 2 97 1 0 0 Independent 46 48 2 3 0 Democrat 96 4 0 0 0

(c) August



Party ID Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Republican 6 94 0 0 0 Independent 55 40 0 3 3 Democrat 99 0 0 0 0

Differences in the likelihood of voting, and in vote preference by certainty of voting, account for the different results between likely voters and all registered voters. Among Republicans, 84% say they are absolutely certain to vote in November’s elections or have already voted, as do 83% of Democrats and 69% of independents. Certainty of voting by party is shown in Table 5. In September, Democrats were slightly more likely than Republicans to say they were certain to vote.

Table 5: What are the chances that you will vote in the November 2022 general election for governor, Congress, and other offices—are you absolutely certain to vote, very likely to vote, are the chances 50-50, or don’t you think you will vote? (Certain includes those who have already voted) by party identification

(a) October



Party ID Absolutely certain Very likely 50-50 Will not vote Republican 84 11 4 1 Independent 69 17 11 3 Democrat 83 10 7 0

(b) September



Party ID Absolutely certain Very likely 50-50 Will not vote Republican 77 16 3 3 Independent 71 13 12 3 Democrat 80 12 7 0

(c) August



Party ID Absolutely certain Very likely 50-50 Will not vote Republican 83 11 4 2 Independent 66 16 14 3 Democrat 82 8 5 5

The effect of different levels of turnout on vote for governor is shown in Table 6. The first row shows preference among all registered voters, with the second row showing the results for an electorate composed of those either “absolutely certain” to vote or “very likely” to vote. The third row shows the results among only the most likely voters: those who say they are absolutely certain to vote (a category generally said to constitute “likely voters”).

Table 6: Vote for governor, by certainty of voting



How likely to vote Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know All registered voters 46 41 7 1 3 Absolutely certain or very likely to vote 47 44 4 1 3 Absolutely certain to vote only 47 46 4 1 1

The vote preferences of those less than certain to vote differ from the preferences among those describing themselves as certain to vote, which also affects the difference in vote margin between likely voters and all registered voters. Table 7 shows vote for governor comparing those absolutely certain to vote and those who say they are not certain to vote.

Table 7: Vote for governor by certain or less than certain to vote



Certainty of voting Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Absolutely certain 47 46 4 1 1 1 Less than certain 45 26 15 3 10 0

Table 8 shows the vote for U.S. Senate by likelihood of voting groupings.

Table 8: Vote for U.S. Senate by certainty of voting



How likely to vote Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know All registered voters 47 47 4 2 Absolutely certain or very likely to vote 47 49 2 2 Absolutely certain to vote only 46 52 1 1

Table 9 shows vote preference for Senate comparing those absolutely certain to vote and those who say they are not certain to vote. As with the vote for governor, candidate preference differs by certainty of voting.

Table 9: Vote for U.S. Senate, by certain or less than certain to vote



Certainty of voting Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Absolutely certain 46 52 1 1 1 Less than certain 51 31 12 6 1

Perceived candidate ideology

Table 10 shows the perceived ideology of the Senate candidates, from “very liberal” to “very conservative.” For comparison, the self-described ideology of voters is included in the table. Both candidates are perceived as more strongly ideological than voters describe themselves. Voters are much more likely to describe themselves as “moderate” than to describe either candidate that way. Barnes is seen as “very liberal” by 32%, and Johnson is seen as “very conservative” by 37%. By comparison, 6% describe themselves as “very liberal” and 9% say they are “very conservative.”

Table 10: Perceived ideology of Senate candidates (among registered voters)



Perceived ideology: Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Don’t know Mandela Barnes 32 32 17 4 2 13 Ron Johnson 1 2 8 39 37 11 Voter’s self-description 6 18 31 32 9 3

The candidates for governor are also seen as more ideological than the public sees itself, as shown in Table 11. Evers is seen as “very liberal” by 25%, and Michels is seen as “very conservative” by 32%. More see Evers as “moderate,” 23%, than see Michels that way, 8%. Neither matches the percent of self-described moderates in the electorate.

Table 11: Perceived ideology of gubernatorial candidates (among registered voters)



Perceived ideology: Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Don’t know Tony Evers 25 35 23 6 2 8 Tim Michels 2 3 8 36 32 18 Voter’s self-description 6 18 31 32 9 3

Perception of the candidates’ ideology varies with the voters’ self-described ideology. Voters who are very liberal, for example, tend to describe the Republican candidates as “very conservative,” while those who are very conservative tend to describe the Democratic candidates as “very liberal.” Those candidates in the same ideological camp as the voter are generally not seen as being so extreme, although voters who describe themselves as very conservative are somewhat more likely than not to describe Johnson as also very conservative. These relationships are shown in Table 12.

Table 12: Perceived candidate ideology, by self-described ideology (among registered voters)

(a) Mandela Barnes



Voter’s self-description Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Very liberal 14 66 18 0 0 Liberal 9 54 27 0 2 Moderate 18 33 25 6 1 Conservative 54 21 7 3 2 Very conservative 66 8 5 5 3

(b) Ron Johnson



Voter’s self-description Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Very liberal 5 0 1 23 70 Liberal 0 1 4 26 59 Moderate 2 4 11 33 35 Conservative 1 1 9 59 18 Very conservative 1 2 6 41 47

(c) Tony Evers



Voter’s self-description Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Very liberal 13 49 35 0 2 Liberal 5 58 30 4 1 Moderate 15 25 38 10 1 Conservative 42 32 11 6 2 Very conservative 52 31 5 3 3

(d) Tim Michels



Voter’s self-description Very liberal Liberal Moderate Conservative Very conservative Very liberal 2 0 7 13 69 Liberal 0 1 6 23 47 Moderate 4 4 8 23 38 Conservative 3 1 9 58 15 Very conservative 0 3 12 49 27

Perceived candidate traits

Table 13 shows the favorable and unfavorable ratings of the candidates since June, along with those respondents who say they haven’t heard enough or don’t know.

The non-incumbents have become substantially better known following their primary victories on Aug. 9, although they remain less well known than the incumbents.

Table 13: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of [INSERT NAME] or haven’t you heard enough about them yet? (among registered voters)

(a) Evers



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 44 46 6 3 1 9/6-11/22 45 45 7 3 0 8/10-15/22 46 41 6 6 0 6/14-20/22 44 42 11 2 0

(b) Michels



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 36 36 20 7 1 9/6-11/22 34 39 19 8 1 8/10-15/22 33 33 24 10 0 6/14-20/22 22 22 51 5 0

(c) Beglinger



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 1 6 66 26 1 9/6-11/22 3 6 63 28 0

(d) Barnes



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 39 40 15 6 0 9/6-11/22 33 32 25 9 1 8/10-15/22 37 22 30 11 0 6/14-20/22 21 16 57 6 0

(e) Johnson



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 41 45 9 4 1 9/6-11/22 39 47 11 3 1 8/10-15/22 38 47 9 6 0 6/14-20/22 37 46 14 2 0

Table 14 shows the perceptions of which candidates better understand the problems of ordinary people in Wisconsin.

Table 14: Who do you think better understands the problems faced by ordinary people in Wisconsin, …? (among registered voters)

(a) … Tony Evers or Tim Michels?



Poll dates Tony Evers Tim Michels Both Neither Don’t know 10/3-9/22 47 39 0 5 7

(b) … Mandela Barnes or Ron Johnson?



Poll dates Mandela Barnes Ron Johnson Both Neither Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 47 40 1 5 8 0

Table 15 shows the perception that candidates “share my values.” The relative lack of familiarity with the non-incumbent candidates, Michels and Barnes, is evident in the higher percentages that say they “don’t know” about them compared to the two incumbents, Evers and Johnson.

Table 15: For each of the following candidates, would you say they are someone who shares your values or don’t they share your values? (among registered voters)



Candidate Shares values Doesn’t share values Don’t know Evers 48 47 5 Michels 43 45 12 Barnes 44 44 12 Johnson 46 47 7

Evers job approval

Table 16 shows approval of how Evers has handled his job as governor since February 2022.

Table 16: Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Tony Evers is handling his job as Governor of Wisconsin? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Net approval Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 -2 46 48 5 1 9/6-11/22 -3 44 47 8 0 8/10-15/22 2 47 45 8 1 6/14-20/22 3 48 45 6 1 4/19-24/22 6 49 43 7 1 2/22-27/22 9 50 41 8 1

Important issues

In each Marquette Law School Poll since August 2021, respondents have been asked to rate how concerned they are with a variety of issues. Table 17 shows the concern with nine issues in the current survey, sorted from highest to lowest percent saying they are “very concerned.”

Table 17: How concerned are you about each of the following? Are you very concerned, somewhat concerned, not too concerned, or not at all concerned with … (among registered voters)



Issue Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Inflation 68 25 5 1 Public Schools 60 29 6 3 Gun violence 60 22 9 5 Abortion policy 56 22 10 8 Crime 56 29 11 3 Accurate vote count 52 23 13 10 Taxes 47 36 12 3 Illegal immigration 40 23 23 13 Coronavirus 13 33 25 28

Inflation ranks as the top issue concern. After peaking in June, concern about inflation has been slightly lower since August, as shown in Table 18.

Table 18: Concern about inflation, Aug. 2021-Oct. 2022 (among registered voters)



Poll dates Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned 10/3-9/22 68 25 5 1 9/6-11/22 70 24 5 2 8/10-15/22 67 27 4 0 6/14-20/22 75 20 4 1 4/19-24/22 69 23 6 1 2/22-27/22 68 28 3 1 10/26-31/21 64 28 6 1 8/3-8/21 49 35 11 3

Partisans differ substantially in their concern over particular issues, as shown in Table 19. Panel (a) is sorted by Republican concern, panel (b) is sorted by concern among Democrats and panel (c) is sorted by concern among independents. The entries are the percent of each partisan group who say they are “very concerned” about the issue. Republicans and Democrats have different top concerns, inflation and crime for Republicans, abortion policy and gun violence for Democrats, while independents put public schools as their top concern, followed by inflation.

Table 19: Issue concerns by party identification, percent “very concerned” (among registered voters)

(a) Sorted by concern among Republicans



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Inflation 81 69 51 Illegal immigration 74 37 12 Crime 74 55 38 Accurate vote count 72 55 30 Taxes 59 53 25 Public schools 54 71 53 Gun violence 43 58 78 Abortion policy 36 53 81 Coronavirus 9 10 23

(b) Sorted by concern among Democrats



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Abortion policy 36 53 81 Gun violence 43 58 78 Public schools 54 71 53 Inflation 81 69 51 Crime 74 55 38 Accurate vote count 72 55 30 Taxes 59 53 25 Coronavirus 9 10 23 Illegal immigration 74 37 12

(c) Sorted by concern among Independents



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Public schools 54 71 53 Inflation 81 69 51 Gun violence 43 58 78 Crime 74 55 38 Accurate vote count 72 55 30 Taxes 59 53 25 Abortion policy 36 53 81 Illegal immigration 74 37 12 Coronavirus 9 10 23

Gender differences also appear across issues. Women are notably more concerned with gun violence and abortion policy than are men, while men are substantially more concerned with taxes than are women. Inflation is a substantial and similar level of concern for both men and women. Gender differences in concern on other issues are modest.

Table 20: Issue concerns by gender, percent “very concerned” (among registered voters)

(a) Sorted by concern among women



Issue Male Female Gun violence 46 72 Inflation 71 66 Abortion policy 48 63 Public schools 58 61 Crime 55 57 Accurate vote count 52 52 Taxes 55 41 Illegal immigration 40 40 Coronavirus 9 18

(b) Sorted by concern among men



Issue Male Female Inflation 71 66 Public schools 58 61 Crime 55 57 Taxes 55 41 Accurate vote count 52 52 Abortion policy 48 63 Gun violence 46 72 Illegal immigration 40 40 Coronavirus 9 18

Abortion

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is opposed by a majority of Wisconsin registered voters, including majorities of independents and Democrats, while it is favored by a majority of Republicans in the state, as shown in Table 21. There has been little change in opinion on this since August.

Table 21: Do you favor or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe versus Wade, thus striking down the 1973 decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)

(a) October



Party ID Favor Oppose Haven’t heard of decision Don’t Know Refused Total 33 60 1 4 2 Republican 61 32 1 3 3 Independent 30 60 1 6 2 Democrat 7 89 1 3 0

(b) September



Party ID Favor Oppose Haven’t heard of decision Don’t Know Refused Total 30 63 0 5 2 Republican 59 29 0 8 4 Independent 28 66 0 5 1 Democrat 3 95 0 2 0

(c) August



Party ID Favor Oppose Haven’t heard of decision Don’t Know Refused Total 33 60 1 4 2 Republican 62 28 0 8 2 Independent 31 62 2 2 3 Democrat 5 92 0 2 1

The survey respondents overwhelmingly support allowing legal abortions in the case of rape or incest. Support within each partisan group is 70% or more, as shown in Table 22.

Table 22: Do you think Wisconsin should or should not allow a woman to obtain a legal abortion if she became pregnant as the result of rape or incest?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)

(a) October



Party ID Should allow Should not allow Don’t Know Refused Total 83 11 4 2 Republican 72 19 7 2 Independent 83 9 5 3 Democrat 95 4 0 1

(b) September



Party ID Should allow Should not allow Don’t Know Refused Total 83 10 5 2 Republican 70 20 8 3 Independent 83 9 6 2 Democrat 96 2 2 0

(c) August



Party ID Should allow Should not allow Don’t Know Refused Total 88 8 4 1 Republican 79 16 4 2 Independent 87 6 5 2 Democrat 97 1 1 0

Marijuana legalization

About two-thirds of registered voters, 64%, favor legalization of marijuana, with 30% opposed. Table 23 shows the total and partisan views of this issue.

Table 23: Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal or not? (among registered voters)



Party ID Yes, legal No, illegal Don’t Know Refused Total 64 30 6 1 Republican 43 50 6 1 Independent 67 25 6 1 Democrat 82 14 4 0

Views of legalization of marijuana have changed significantly since 2013, as shown in Table 24.

Table 24: Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal or not? since 2013 (among registered voters)



Poll date Legal Illegal Don’t know Refused 10/21-24/13 50 45 5 1 3/20-23/14 42 52 6 0 9/11-14/14 46 51 2 0 7/7-10/16 59 39 1 0 8/15-19/18 61 36 3 0 1/16-20/19 58 35 6 0 4/3-7/19 59 36 4 1 2/22-27/22 61 31 7 0 8/10-15/22 69 23 8 0 10/3-9/22 64 30 6 1

Fear of crime

While 56% say they are very concerned with crime, a large majority, 77%, say they feel safe going about their daily activities. Twenty-one percent of respondents say they worry about their safety. On this item, there are moderate partisan differences, and large majorities of each partisan group say they feel safe, as shown in Table 25.

Table 25: Do you feel safe from crime when going about your daily activities or are you worried about your safety? total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Feel safe Worried Don’t know Total 77 21 1 Republican 71 26 3 Independent 76 24 0 Democrat 86 12 1

While generally not worried about their personal safety, Republicans express considerably greater concern than Democrats about crime as an issue, as shown in Table 26.

Table 26: How concerned are you about each of the following… Crime? total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Don’t know Total 56 29 11 3 0 Republican 74 17 7 2 0 Independent 55 32 8 4 1 Democrat 38 39 19 5 0

Worry about personal safety is greater in the City of Milwaukee than in other areas of the state, as shown in Table 27, which combines data from October 2021 and April, September, and October 2022 to provide regional comparisons.

Table 27: Do you feel safe from crime when going about your daily activities or are you worried about your safety? by region, Oct. 2021, April, Sept. & Oct. 2022 (among registered voters)



Region Feel safe Worried Don’t know City of Milwaukee 51 48 1 Rest of Milwaukee media market 74 24 2 Madison media market 82 17 1 Green Bay media market 86 14 0 Rest of north and west of state 85 15 0

While those in the Milwaukee area outside of the city are much less worried about personal safety than are residents of the city, they express similarly high levels of concern about crime to those in the city. Those in other regions of the state express lower levels of concern. Table 28 combines the August, September, and October polls to increase sample size in each region.

Table 28: How concerned are you about each of the following… Crime? by region, Aug., Sept. & Oct. 2022 (among registered voters)



Region Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Don’t know City of Milwaukee 74 16 8 2 0 Rest of Milwaukee media market 67 25 6 1 0 Madison media market 48 35 14 2 0 Green Bay media market 49 32 12 6 1 Rest of north and west of state 54 31 11 3 1

Schools

If asked to choose between increasing state support for students to attend private schools or increasing funding for public schools, 28% favor more money for private school students, while 64% prefer more state money go to public schools. Views on this issue differ by party identification, as shown in Table 29.

Table 29: If you were making the choice for the next Wisconsin state budget between increasing state support for students to attend private schools and increasing state support for public schools, which would you favor, private schools or public schools? total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Private schools Public schools Both equally Neither Don’t know Total 28 64 3 2 3 Republican 46 45 1 3 4 Independent 30 59 5 2 4 Democrat 5 93 1 0 1

Forty-two percent of registered voters say it is more important to reduce property taxes, while 52% say it is more important to increase spending on public schools. When asked in September, 41% said reduce property taxes and 51% said increase spending on public schools. Table 30 shows the partisan divide on support for property tax cuts vs. spending on schools in the September survey.

Table 30: Which is more important to you: reduce property taxes or increase spending on public schools?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Reducing property taxes Increasing spending on public schools Don’t know Refused Total 42 52 5 0 Republican 69 25 6 0 Independent 40 52 7 1 Democrat 16 82 1 1

Opinion on the choice between reducing property taxes and increasing funding for public schools has varied substantially over time, with more concern about property taxes prior to 2015, while support for school funding began to surge in 2015, subsiding somewhat beginning in late 2018. The trend is shown in Table 31.

Table 31: Which is more important to you: reduce property taxes or increase spending on public schools? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Reducing property taxes Increasing spending on public schools Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 42 52 5 0 9/6-11/22 41 51 5 3 8/10-15/22 43 52 5 0 4/19-24/22 46 50 4 0 8/3-8/21 42 52 5 1 2/19-23/20 38 56 5 1 1/8-12/20 41 55 4 1 1/16-20/19 39 55 6 0 10/24-28/18 40 55 4 1 10/3-7/18 37 57 6 1 9/12-16/18 38 57 5 0 8/15-19/18 32 61 5 1 6/13-17/18 35 59 5 0 2/25-3/1/18 33 63 3 1 4/7-10/15 40 54 5 1 5/6-9/13 49 46 4 1 3/11-13/13 49 46 4 1

State funding for police and sentencing preferences

There is very high support for the state to increase funding for police, with 75% in favor of more state aid for police and 19% opposed. Majorities of each partisan group support an increase in state support for police.

Table 32: Do you favor or oppose increasing state funding for local police in Wisconsin?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Favor Oppose Don’t Know Refused Total 75 19 6 1 Republican 91 7 3 0 Independent 72 20 6 1 Democrat 61 29 9 1

Opinion on harsher sentencing for crimes is evenly divided, with 41% saying sentences should be more severe for all crimes, while 46% oppose making sentences more severe. Opinion was also evenly divided on this question when last asked in July 2016, with 49% supporting more severe sentences and 48% opposed. There is a partisan divide on this issue, as shown in Table 33.

Table 33: Do you support or oppose making sentences more severe for all crimes?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Support Oppose Don’t know Refused Total 41 46 12 1 Republican 65 23 11 1 Independent 34 51 14 2 Democrat 27 63 9 1

More people oppose increasing incarceration of juvenile offenders, 49%, than support doing so, 35%. In July 2016, 52% opposed increased incarceration of juvenile offenders and 46% supported it. Overall opinion and the views by party are shown in Table 34.

Table 34: Do you support or oppose locking up more juvenile offenders?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Support Oppose Don’t know Refused Total 35 49 14 2 Republican 55 28 17 0 Independent 29 53 15 3 Democrat 23 66 10 1

Direction of state and family financial situation

A majority of respondents, 63%, think the state is off on the wrong track, while 31% say it is headed in the right direction. The trend since 2020 is shown in Table 35.

Table 35: Thinking just about the state of Wisconsin, do you feel things in Wisconsin are generally going in the right direction, or do you feel things have gotten off on the wrong track? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Right direction Wrong track Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 31 63 6 0 9/6-11/22 40 53 7 1 8/10-15/22 35 56 9 0 6/14-20/22 37 56 6 0 4/19-24/22 36 56 7 0 2/22-27/22 39 53 8 1 10/26-31/21 41 51 7 1 8/3-8/21 39 52 9 0 3/24-29/20 61 30 9 1 2/19-23/20 52 39 8 0 1/8-12/20 46 47 6 1

The percentage saying their family is “living comfortably” has declined somewhat since 2020, while those “just getting by” or “struggling” have risen in number, as shown in Table 36. The current numbers are closer to the first time the question was asked, in 2016, than to the numbers in the middle period.

Table 36: Thinking about your family’s financial situation, would you say you are living comfortably, just getting by, or struggling to make ends meet? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Living comfortably Just getting by Struggling Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 53 35 11 1 0 9/6-11/22 56 33 11 0 0 8/10-15/22 54 36 10 0 1 8/3-8/21 60 31 7 0 1 10/21-25/20 67 26 6 0 1 9/30-10/4/20 60 30 9 1 1 8/30-9/3/20 60 32 8 0 1 8/4-9/20 63 28 8 1 0 6/14-18/20 61 31 6 1 1 5/3-7/20 61 28 9 0 1 3/24-29/20 59 30 10 0 0 2/19-23/20 62 29 8 0 1 1/8-12/20 63 28 8 0 0 12/3-8/19 62 27 11 1 1 Poll dates Living comfortably Just getting by Struggling Don’t know Refused 11/13-17/19 66 25 8 0 1 8/25-29/19 59 30 9 1 0 4/3-7/19 59 31 9 0 0 1/16-20/19 60 30 9 1 0 10/24-28/18 60 30 9 0 1 10/3-7/18 63 29 7 0 0 9/12-16/18 56 32 12 1 0 8/15-19/18 63 28 9 0 0 6/13-17/18 58 30 11 1 1 2/25-3/1/18 54 34 10 1 0 6/22-25/17 53 32 14 1 0 3/13-16/17 54 35 11 1 0 10/26-31/16 50 35 14 0 1 10/6-9/16 47 38 15 0 0 9/15-18/16 53 34 11 1 1 8/25-28/16 53 33 13 0 0 6/9-12/16 50 37 12 0 0 3/24-28/16 51 38 10 1 0

Confidence in 2020 election

Opinion on the accuracy of the results of the 2020 presidential election continues to sharply divide the public, with 63% saying they are very or somewhat confident in the presidential election result and 34% saying they are not too confident or not at all confident in it. These views overall and by party identification are shown in Table 37.

Table 37: How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election?, total and by party identification (among registered voters)



Party ID Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident Don’t know Refused Total 48 15 15 19 3 0 Republican 18 16 27 35 4 0 Independent 43 22 14 18 3 1 Democrat 88 6 3 2 1 0

Table 38 shows the trend in 2020 election confidence.

Table 38: How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 48 15 15 19 3 0 9/6-11/22 46 19 16 18 1 0 8/10-15/22 48 18 15 17 2 1 6/14-20/22 51 16 11 21 0 0 4/19-24/22 48 16 12 23 1 0 2/22-27/22 48 19 11 19 2 0 10/26-31/21 47 18 12 19 3 0 8/3-8/21 48 19 15 16 1 0

Evaluations of Biden, Baldwin, and Trump

In October, 42% approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, while 55% disapprove. In September, 40% approved and 55% disapproved. Table 39 shows approval overall and by party identification.

Table 39: Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?, total and by party identification, October 2022 (among registered voters)



Party ID Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Total 42 55 2 1 Republican 6 93 0 0 Independent 37 59 3 1 Democrat 88 9 2 1

The trend in Biden approval since 2021 is shown in Table 40.

Table 40: Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 42 55 2 1 9/6-11/22 40 55 4 0 8/10-15/22 40 55 5 1 6/14-20/22 40 57 3 0 4/19-24/22 43 53 3 1 2/22-27/22 43 52 3 2 10/26-31/21 43 53 4 1 8/3-8/21 49 46 4 0

Sen. Tammy Baldwin is seen favorably by 36% and unfavorably by 36%. The trend in views of Baldwin is shown in Table 41.

Table 41: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Tammy Baldwin or haven’t you heard enough about her yet? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 36 36 19 7 1 9/6-11/22 37 40 19 4 1 8/10-15/22 39 37 18 6 0 6/14-20/22 39 37 20 3 1 4/19-24/22 43 36 17 3 0 2/22-27/22 42 36 18 3 1 10/26-31/21 38 39 19 3 0 8/3-8/21 40 38 19 3 0

Table 42 shows opinion of former President Donald Trump overall and by party identification in the October survey. A large majority of Republicans hold a favorable view of Trump, while majorities of independents and Democrats have an unfavorable opinion of him.

Table 42: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump or haven’t you heard enough about him yet?, total and by party identification, September 2022 (among registered voters)



Party ID Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused Total 37 55 2 5 1 Republican 78 15 2 5 0 Independent 29 58 3 7 3 Democrat 4 95 1 0 0

Views of Trump have barely changed since 2021, as shown in Table 43.

Table 43: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump or haven’t you heard enough about him yet? (among registered voters)



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 10/3-9/22 37 55 2 5 1 9/6-11/22 38 58 1 3 0 8/10-15/22 38 57 1 4 0 6/14-20/22 39 56 3 2 0 4/19-24/22 36 58 2 3 1 2/22-27/22 36 57 2 3 2 10/26-31/21 38 57 2 3 0 8/3-8/21 38 55 3 4 1

