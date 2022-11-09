Ron Johnson wins U.S. Senate race, defeating Mandela Barnes, NBC News projects

Breaking news update: Ron Johnson won the race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat, defeating Mandela Barnes, NBC News projected on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CNN also projected Johnson as the winner.

Johnson clinched 51 percent of the vote, compared to Barnes' 49 percent. 100 percent of precincts are reporting, according to TMJ4's election results page.

—

Previous report: Ron Johnson has declared victory in the race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. However, TMJ4 News and the Associated Press are yet to call the race.

His competitor, Mandela Barnes, has been radio silent Wednesday morning. But Barnes' campaign said in a statement Tuesday night, “We always knew this race would be incredibly close. No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted. We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”

Read Johnson's full statement:

"The corporate media is refusing to call a race that is over.



The votes are in. In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted. There are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding. These localities represent areas where we are winning by over 60%.



There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.



Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction. I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me and worked so hard to save this U.S. Senate seat. I will do everything I can to help make things better for Wisconsinites and to heal and unify our country."

Polls ahead of the election pointed to an increasing lead for Johnson. Johnson was part of the tea party movement and beat Sen. Russ Feingold for the U.S. Senate seat back in 2010. Johnson became one of former President Donald Trump's vocal supporters in the Senate. But while Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 and lost it in 2020, Johnson won it both times - though he won them by fewer than 5 points.

Mandela Barnes aimed to portray Johnson as out of touch. Barnes' campaign alleged provisions Johnson added to the 2017 tax bill gave millions in tax savings to the country's rich. Like fellow Democrat and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Barnes tried to make the midterm election a referendum on abortion, after the Supreme Court nixed Roe V. Wade earlier this year. Johnson tried to fight back against the claim by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide. But Johnson opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to hold that referendum.

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:



Ron Johnson was first elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Wisconsin in 2011 after beating Sen. Russ Feingold. He beat Feingold again and won re-election in 2016. Johnson is currently the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and is a member of the committees on Commerce, Science and Transportation; Budget; and Foreign Relations. Johnson was born in Minnesota and grew up near the Twin Cities. He worked as CEO at his brother-in-law's plastic and polyester company in Oshkosh before deciding to run for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat.

Mandela Barnes was elected Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor in 2019 with Gov. Tony Evers. Barnes entered politics in 2013 when he was elected to represent Milwaukee's District 11 in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He decided to not seek re-election in 2017 and instead joined the race for Wisconsin's 4th State Senate district. Barnes lost the race to Lena Taylor but in 2018 joined the race for Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin. Barnes was born and raised in Milwaukee and later worked in social justice groups, Democratic reelection campaigns and the Milwaukee mayor's office, under former Mayor Tom Barrett.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip