Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

National parties focus attention on Wisconsin and Milwaukee ahead of Election Day

The national parties have their focus on Wisconsin. Former President Barack Obama is coming to campaign in Milwaukee on Saturday.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The national parties have their focus on Wisconsin. Former President Barack Obama is coming to campaign in Milwaukee on Saturday and the head of the Republican National Committee made a stop in Franklin on Friday.

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee professor emeritus political scientist Mordecai Lee calls Wisconsin the "30,000 vote” state.

Kyle Johnson, who works for the non-profit Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), is excited to attend.

“The 2004 DNC speech Obama delivered when he was still State Senator, it changed my life. The way he was able to tap into people's soul, their passion. He opened up a window for a lot of folks to realize there is a different way of doing things,” said Johnson.

Kyle Johnson, who works for the non-profit Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), is excited to attend the rally featuring former President Barak Obama.

Obama will now become the second past president to visit Wisconsin to campaign for the midterm elections. Former President Donald Trump was in Waukesha in August. The chair of the Republican National Committee says the GOP's focus is on the Badger State.

"Wisconsin is always a big race and obviously flipping it in 2016 changed it for Republicans in a way we haven't seen,” said Ronna McDaniel, chair of Republican National Committee.

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee political science professor Mordecai Lee calls Wisconsin the "30,000 vote” state. There were 30,000 or less votes that decided the top races in Wisconsin in 2020, 2018 and 2016.

"Trump wins Wisconsin by a little under 30,000. Evers wins. Biden wins Wisconsin by 21,000 votes. So that's how close Wisconsin is,” said Lee.

Lee says voter turnout matters and that's why the parties are bringing in former Presidents Barak Obama and Donald Trump, because both appeal to the base.

"The candidate who mobilized their base better and seeks out that 30,000 vote margin. That is the candidate who is going to win Wisconsin,” said Lee.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of Republican National Committee, stumps for Wisconsin GOP candidates.

Former President Obama will join Wisconsin Democrats at North Division High School. He’s set to speak at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

