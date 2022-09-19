Milwaukee Election Commission to hire 400 election workers, get voters registered in time for November

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee election officials are trying to recruit 400 election workers, and get voters registered and their questions answered in time for the November general election.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 is the deadline to register by mail or online. After that, you have to do it in person at the clerk's office by Nov. 4 or on Election Day.

"I plan to vote because my vote matters," said Elijah Oliver.

"It's just one of the ways we have to be able to express our needs and wants," Maggie Kieser said.

Voters TMJ4 news talked with say they are eyeing key issues as November approaches.

"Definitely women's rights and access to medical care is huge," Kieser said.

"I think the education system is important, the money allocation to certain programs like homelessness, food insecurity," Oliver said.

In this election, high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat are up for grabs in Wisconsin.

"I want every eligible person to vote," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said during a press conference at the Mitchell Street Library on Monday.

While Johnson highlighted early voting and the role of public libraries in reaching people across the community, Johnson addressed Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming visit to Milwaukee on Thursday.

"Milwaukee is critical in the state of Wisconsin for elections. Wisconsin is critical in national elections as well," Johnson said.

Woodall-Vogg also said they have seen an increase in voter registration but that is typical ahead of a general election.

"I think that now we see a lot more people with a lot more questions than previously where they really want to know how the process works," Woodall-Vogg said.

Woodall-Vogg is tapping into that curiosity to recruit about 400 election workers so they can have a staff of roughly 2,000 ready to go on Nov. 8. Her team is expecting voter turnout to be around 70%.

Election workers in Milwaukee receive training, $30 for that training, and $220 for working on Election Day

"We will recruit but getting someone to show up at 6 a.m. on Election Day can be a little unpredictable so we are always looking for additional workers. So if you have questions about how the process works, are there checks and balances, the best way to find out how things work is to work at the polls," Woodall-Vogg said.

For National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, the election commission is doing something new.

The commission will hold voting carnivals from 2-4 pm at four libraries: Mitchell Street, Washington Park, Central, and Good Hope.

Organizers will hold a mock election using Wisconsin sports teams and foods so people can get a feel for the voting machines, ask questions, and make sure they are registered to vote.

