Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Milwaukee County voter turnout plummets in 2022 compared to 2018

While Milwaukee County had 9,000 more registered voters - it had about 46,000 fewer votes.
Election officials inside Milwaukee Central Count on Tuesday.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 17:05:55-05

MILWAUKEE — Voter turnout plummeted more than 10 percent in Milwaukee County from 2018 to 2022, county election data shows.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christensen tells TMJ4 News that during the 2022 election, voter turnout was recorded at 68 percent. That's compared to in 2018, when voter turnout was at 79 percent.

In 2022, Milwaukee County had 510,015 registered voters and 350,905 ballots cast. In 2018, the county had 501,143 registered voters and 397,189 ballots cast, according to Christensen. So while the county had 9,000 more registered voters - it had about 46,000 fewer votes.

Now let's think back to 2018. Wisconsin Democrats dominated statewide races, unseating two-term Gov. Scott Walker and holding onto Tammy Baldwin's U.S. Senate seat and three seats in the U.S. House. Republicans maintained control of the State Assembly and State Senate, however, and kept five seats in the U.S. House.

Just a handful of votes can make or break a campaign in Wisconsin, as many of you were reminded again and again by the election advertisements.

Close races characterized Wisconsin since at least 2016, and the 2022 midterms were no exception.

TMJ4's Charles Benson pointed out the "30,000-foot view" of Tuesday's election, writing on Twitter that in the last four elections (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), a statewide race was decided by fewer than 30,000 votes.

These are the rounded vote totals the winners won by in their respective election years:

  • 2016 - Donald Trump - 23,000 votes
  • 2018 - Tony Evers - 29,000 votes
  • 2020 - Joe Biden - 21,000 votes
  • 2022 - Ron Johnson - 27,000 votes

