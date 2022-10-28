Milwaukee area municipalities prepare for busy Election Day

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — As candidates crisscross the state in their final push to voters, local clerks and election workers are going through their to-do lists diligently to make sure Election Day goes smoothly.

"We're as ready as we can be," said Deanna Braunschweig, village clerk-treasurer for the Village of Germantown.

The village is getting ready to publicly test 8 voting machines on Saturday. Until then Braunschweig said they are locked in a vault.

"We are reviewing each ballot to make sure the equipment is counting correctly. So we have a test deck prepared and ready to go," Braunschweig said.

In 2018, Germantown's turnout hit 87%. Braunschweig is expecting it to be higher this time around.

"It's going to be a very long day for all of us, but it's exciting. We're going to be ready," said Norine Janzen, assistant chief election inspector in Germantown.

The Election Day marathon relies on trained workers to keep it running smoothly for everyone who comes through the door.

While the political candidates make their final push to voters, election workers, often passionate about their role, are putting on the finishing touches with training and setting up polling sites.

November 8th is game day.

"It really is. It's wonderful to have a little bit of anxiety, when the polls open at 7:00 that morning we're like 'alright we're ready to go and it is a very long day.' However, by the end of the night... we made it through. It's very satisfying," said Julie Strike, chief election inspector in Germantown.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip