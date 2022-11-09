Majority of Milwaukee County residents support military-style gun ban

MILWAUKEE — A majority of community members in Milwaukee County would like to see military-style gun bans, election results showed.

A referendum on Tuesday's ballot asked residents if the Wisconsin Legislature should "prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic "military-style" firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions."

According to TMJ4's election results, 69% of Milwaukee County residents voted yes. When looking at the exact numbers, 227,952 voted yes while 100,084 voted no.

When the referendum was approved for the ballot, Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors member Dyango Zerpa said, "This referendum gives voters a platform to say enough is enough when it comes to gun violence in this country."

The support for the referendum does not mean a change is imminent, it just shows which way the public's opinion leans.

