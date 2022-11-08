Watch Now

Local artists create custom shoes hoping to draw more voters to the polls

Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The "Get Out the Vote" effort is hard to miss throughout Milwaukee. At almost every corner you'll find some sort of political ad and now one local company is doing its part to drive voters to the polls.

"Nowadays there are so many different reminders of text messages and calls and now you can just walk down the street and get another reminder," said Lizz Stachura.

Stachura and her husband Mike launched their custom shoe company, Butter Makes Me Happy, eight years ago. Their studio located in Walkers Point has sold thousands of customized kicks, hand painted by them.

In the midst of the busy election season, the couple felt compelled to do their civic duty one brush stroke at a time.

"We started making the 'vote shoes' as a gift so then we thought, let's add this to our shop and now we make them for customers all over and it's fun. We just do different designs of 'The Vote.'"

Stachura shared that they never felt the need to dive into politics up until recently.

"We weren't always the best with voting and I think we saw what happens when you don't vote."

The "Vote" shoes are sold on their website along with all of their custom designs.

