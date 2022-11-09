Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine counties vote in favor of marijuana legalization referendum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local counties, according to election results.

Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine counties all had marijuana legalization referendums on the ballot for Tuesday's election.

The results for those referendums are in and show a large majority support the legalization of marijuana.

In Kenosha County, 72% of voters said they support legalizing marijuana. In Milwaukee County, 74% of those who voted want to see marijuana legalized. Racine County saw the highest percentage, with 76% of voters supporting the legalization of marijuana.

