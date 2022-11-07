Johnson and Barnes make their case in the final hours before Election Day

The race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat has been razor thin with recent polls fluctuating in the single digits.

In the final hours before Election Day, both incumbent Senator Ron Johnson and challenger Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes drilled down on voter turnout.

Sen. Johnson made his closing arguments at the Waukesha County Expo alongside former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"This is a fight for freedom. It's not somebody else's fight. This is our fight. It's a fight that we must absolutely win," Sen. Johnson told the crowd.

"We have not been outworked. We're leaving no stone unturned, all gas no breaks," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said at a home in Glendale.

Johnson, who is shooting for a third term, criticized Barnes and Democratic leaders for fueling inflation, crime, and division. He and the republican speakers leading up to him pushed the idea of "taking the country back."

"We understand our nation is in peril. We're in real trouble here," Johnson said.

While polls show Johnson with a slim lead, Barnes billed a vote for him would move Wisconsin forward, touching on healthcare and rebuilding access to the middle class.

"There's a real choice between somebody who's going to fight to improve life for working families or somebody who's going to fight against us," Barnes said.

Both candidates went hard, keeping up their attacks on each other's record and intentions if elected. Both men also assured they would be the ones to build bridges.

"I'm asking you, don't count anybody out. I don't care about past party affiliation. Ask them to join us in healing," Johnson said.

"It's a handful of votes. You can literally win this election just by the doors you knock on today," Barnes said.

