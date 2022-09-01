Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, tried to overturn Biden election in Wisconsin: Report

A report states Ginni Thomas, the wife of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice, not only tried to interfere in the election in Arizona but also in Wisconsin.
Ginni Thomas
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017. The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection says that the panel will invite Virginia Thomas for an interview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Ginni Thomas
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:31:44-04

MILWAUKEE — The conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly tried to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Wisconsin.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Ginni Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin to get them to support "decertifying" the state's election results.

Justice Clarence Thomas
** HOLD FOR STORY ** FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Justice Thomas will participate at a "fireside" chat in Salt Lake City, Utah hosted by former Sen. Orrin Hatch's foundation on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The plan never worked, but it was in the works in the hours before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. One of Trump's campaign lawyers contacted one of Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's top officials to get him to get Johnson to give electors to Vice President Mike Pence in person. But the official refused the request, according to WaPo.

We already knew Ginni Thomas tried to contact Arizona lawmakers to get Trump elected in that state.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been weighing on cases related to the Jan. 6 unrest and Trump's attempt to overturn the election. His wife's reported efforts to help Trump in that endeavor may cloud Justice Thomas' ability to make future rulings, some analysts have said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more.

