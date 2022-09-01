Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, tried to overturn Biden election in Wisconsin: Report

MILWAUKEE — The conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly tried to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Wisconsin.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Ginni Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin to get them to support "decertifying" the state's election results.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Justice Thomas will participate at a "fireside" chat in Salt Lake City, Utah hosted by former Sen. Orrin Hatch's foundation on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The plan never worked, but it was in the works in the hours before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. One of Trump's campaign lawyers contacted one of Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's top officials to get him to get Johnson to give electors to Vice President Mike Pence in person. But the official refused the request, according to WaPo.

We already knew Ginni Thomas tried to contact Arizona lawmakers to get Trump elected in that state.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been weighing on cases related to the Jan. 6 unrest and Trump's attempt to overturn the election. His wife's reported efforts to help Trump in that endeavor may cloud Justice Thomas' ability to make future rulings, some analysts have said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more.

