Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee ahead of midterms

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama will be heading to Milwaukee to show support for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting a rally on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee with Obama as the headliner. Obama will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and other Wisconsin Democrats.

The location and time of the event are yet to be announced.

The "Wisconsin Early Vote" event comes just weeks before the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gov. Evers is facing off against Republican Tim Michels. Democratic Lt. Gov. Barnes will also be on the ballot for Wisconsin U.S. Senator against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Kaul is running against Republican challenger Eric Toney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

