Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee ahead of midterms

Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.
Former President Barack Obama will be heading to Milwaukee to show support for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Barack Obama
Posted at 5:57 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 19:34:11-04

MILWAUKEE  — Former President Barack Obama will be heading to Milwaukee to show support for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting a rally on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee with Obama as the headliner. Obama will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and other Wisconsin Democrats.

The location and time of the event are yet to be announced.

The "Wisconsin Early Vote" event comes just weeks before the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gov. Evers is facing off against Republican Tim Michels. Democratic Lt. Gov. Barnes will also be on the ballot for Wisconsin U.S. Senator against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Kaul is running against Republican challenger Eric Toney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving