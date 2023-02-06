Watch Now

Early voting for the 2023 spring primary begins in Milwaukee on Tuesday

Early voting is underway the at Frank P. Zeidler Building at 841 N Broadway, Milwaukee.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:54:01-05

MILWAUKEE — Early voting for the 2023 spring primary gets underway in Milwaukee beginning Tuesday.

You can cast your ballot at a variety of locations, including the Zeidler Municipal Building, the Zablocki Library, and Midtown Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The 2023 spring primary is on Feb. 21. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at all locations. Early voting ends Saturday, Feb. 18.

Below is a list of locations and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Saturday, Feb. 18

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr
  • Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway
  • Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Additional locations
Weekdays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
  • Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
  • Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.

For more election information, visit the city's website.

