Early voting for the 2023 spring primary begins in Milwaukee on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Early voting for the 2023 spring primary gets underway in Milwaukee beginning Tuesday.

You can cast your ballot at a variety of locations, including the Zeidler Municipal Building, the Zablocki Library, and Midtown Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The 2023 spring primary is on Feb. 21. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at all locations. Early voting ends Saturday, Feb. 18.

Below is a list of locations and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Saturday, Feb. 18

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave



Additional locations

Weekdays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.

For more election information, visit the city's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip