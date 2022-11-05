Do people prefer casting ballots early or on Election Day? Voters weigh in

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600,000 people have already cast their ballots in this year's midterm elections, but the clock is running out on early voting in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 crews went to a Milwaukee fish fry at Lakefront Brewery to ask voters if they prefer voting early or on election day.

“I prefer voting on election day because I’m a procrastinator,” said voter, Markell Turner. “I do want to vote and get it done because it's important.”

Milwaukee resident Elly Pirman voted early last weekend.

“I got a little nervous that something would come up on election day and I wouldn’t be able to do it so I was like let’s just get this done,” said Pirman. “And you can vote in Fiserv which is awesome. As a big Bucks fan, it felt symbolic to vote there.”

Others say a big part of voting for them is the tradition of doing it on Election Day. That’s the case for Carolina Ramirez, who has never voted early.

“Personally, I like doing it the day of. I don’t know, I just get more excited,” Ramirez explained.

Dee Jimenez agrees, and told TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar that waiting in line is part of the full experience of voting day.

"Being bored is part of the full experience," Jimenez joked. "And I want to do my civic duty."

Some there say they’re not planning on heading to the polls at all.

“I actually don’t find it that important to go ahead and vote,” said Levi Hoskins. “I’ve kind of cut myself out of the voting thing the past couple of years.”

Most folks say dropping your ballot, either early or on election day, is important in local elections.

Pirman saying, “I just care a lot about this city. I love the City of Milwaukee, so it felt good to vote and get my say out.”

