Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters in high-profile races for U.S. Senate and Governor?

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talks with TMJ4's political panel about the big races.
In-person early voting kicks off in Wisconsin on Tuesday and there are several locations where you can vote in Milwaukee in the 2022 Midterm Election. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 4 at all locations. According to MyVote, voters may register in person in their municipal clerk's office until 5 p.m.
Posted at 8:14 PM, Oct 25, 2022
Polls show a close race for Governor and Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. 

Tuesday marked two weeks from Election Day and early in-person voting is now underway.

All signs point to a bigger voter turnout for this midterm election compared to four years ago.

As of Tuesday, 258,761 people have already voted by mail-in absentee ballot.

An NBC poll this week showed that 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses a threat, that if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it. 

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with Democratic strategist Sachin Chheda and Republican strategist Brian Schimming about the big races and what's motivating voters in Wisconsin.

If you want to vote, you'll need to register at your municipal clerk's office. You'll also need a form of photo identification, like a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, tribal ID or U-S passport. The last day you can vote early in person in Wisconsin is Saturday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

