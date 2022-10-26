Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters in high-profile races for U.S. Senate and Governor?

Polls show a close race for Governor and Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat.

Tuesday marked two weeks from Election Day and early in-person voting is now underway.

All signs point to a bigger voter turnout for this midterm election compared to four years ago.

As of Tuesday, 258,761 people have already voted by mail-in absentee ballot.

An NBC poll this week showed that 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses a threat, that if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it.

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with Democratic strategist Sachin Chheda and Republican strategist Brian Schimming about the big races and what's motivating voters in Wisconsin.

If you want to vote, you'll need to register at your municipal clerk's office. You'll also need a form of photo identification, like a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, tribal ID or U-S passport. The last day you can vote early in person in Wisconsin is Saturday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

