Decision 2022: Closing arguments for campaigns, the President Obama effect

MILWAUKEE — It's getting down to the closing arguments for candidates in the midterm elections.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's moderator of Meet The Press Chuck Todd about the campaigns' final push to November 8th.

210,000 people in Wisconsin have already voted early, more voters have already registered for this midterm compared to 2018.

Over the summer, Democrats thought they had picked up some momentum going into this election after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, but has that moment shifted as Republicans focused more on the economy?

"I just think when you look at what's happened in the last two, two weeks, it's not surprising that suddenly the economic issues which were never running well for the Democrats are becoming a stronger headwind," said Todd. "That said, it's not as if abortion rights faded."

Democrats are bringing in former President Barack Obama to help close for them. In 2008 and 2012, President Obama produced 80% to 87% voter turnout in the City of Milwaukee when he was on the ticket.

Turnout in the state's largest urban area has dropped since then to the mid- 70's.

"I think, you're right to focus on this because when I was out there, I heard a lot of whispers of what I would call, you know, mediocre enthusiasm among African American voters," said Todd. "A lot of people trying to raise the alarm bell with the Barnes campaign and the Evers campaign that hey, this is a problem focus, on it. Perhaps the Obama rally is one way they're trying to focus on it."

