Critical final hours for Evers and Michels as Wisconsin governor's race is in dead heat

Both candidates in Wisconsin’s governor’s race will be working hard to reach as many voters as possible until polls close Tuesday.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers focused on the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison, where he needs a strong turnout to counteract the Republican voters in the suburbs and more rural parts of the state.

In contrast, Republican challenger Tim Michels blanketed Wisconsin Monday. He made stops in Brown and Marathon Counties, as well as Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Kenosha.

It is a critical time for each candidate because this race appears to be a toss-up. The latest Marquette University Law School poll released just days ago shows Evers and Michels tied.

Both expressed confidence on the campaign trail Monday.

Michels told his supporters in De Pere that he has the momentum heading into Election Day, and talked about the need for change in Wisconsin.

“I will put parents back in charge of their son’s and daughter’s education,” Michels said. “These catch-and-release district attorneys are letting bad guys out right away. I will fire them. I give you my oath that if I win, no one will ever have to worry again about election integrity.”

Evers told his followers at a campaign office on the north side of Milwaukee that Michels is dangerous to the future of our state.

“Michels is a danger when it comes to the issue of abortion, climate change, and voting,” Evers said. “He’s tied at the hip with Donald Trump, and guess what, Trump’s going to run for president again.”

Evers touted his achievements when it comes to public education and getting Wisconsinites through the pandemic.

“We made sure people have money in their pocket by cutting taxes by 15 percent in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We made sure our public schools are supported and fully funded. That includes the UW System and our state technical colleges. We fixed roads and we invested in small businesses so they could get through the pandemic. We’re growing our economy as we speak.”

Michels put the focus on inflation, tax reform, and crime.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get inflation down and our 401K values up,” Michels said. “We’re going to get crime down. I also promise you massive tax reform. We’re going to put more money in your pockets. The people of Wisconsin work too hard. We know they’re overtaxed. It’s your money. You earned it. I want you to spend it on goods and services that benefit you and your family. That’s the way it’s supposed to work.”

