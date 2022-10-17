City of Milwaukee in need of poll workers for upcoming November general election

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee election officials are trying to recruit election workers ahead of the November general election.

Officials hope to staff roughly 2,000 poll workers on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City of Milwaukee, election inspectors are paid $220 for a full-day shift and $113 for a half-day shift on Election Day. They are also paid $30 for attending training and $15 for being bilingual.

In order to qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Milwaukee County resident, have never been convicted of a felony, be able to read and write fluently in English, and not be a candidate for any office to be voted on at the polling place during this election.

The Milwaukee Election Commission says they still need about 100 people. It isn't too late to sign up. There are in-person and virtual trainings over the next three weeks.

If you want to work as a poll worker for the upcoming election, visit the City of Milwaukee's website for the application.

