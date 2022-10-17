Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

City of Milwaukee in need of poll workers for upcoming November general election

The Milwaukee Election Commission says they still need about 100 people. It isn't too late to sign up!
vote
Pixabay
vote
Posted at 6:55 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 19:55:26-04

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee election officials are trying to recruit election workers ahead of the November general election.

Officials hope to staff roughly 2,000 poll workers on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City of Milwaukee, election inspectors are paid $220 for a full-day shift and $113 for a half-day shift on Election Day. They are also paid $30 for attending training and $15 for being bilingual.

In order to qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Milwaukee County resident, have never been convicted of a felony, be able to read and write fluently in English, and not be a candidate for any office to be voted on at the polling place during this election.

The Milwaukee Election Commission says they still need about 100 people. It isn't too late to sign up. There are in-person and virtual trainings over the next three weeks.

If you want to work as a poll worker for the upcoming election, visit the City of Milwaukee's website for the application.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving