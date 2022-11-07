Candidates make final campaign stops as election day nears

MILWAUKEE — Just two days until Midterm elections and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making their way across the state to encourage undecided voters to hit the polls.

Tim Michels met with voters behind the bar of Pop’s Pub in Muskego while hosting a Packers watch party to reiterate his main campaign goals.

“If you do run into those few undecideds out there just tell them three things about Tim Michels: He’s going to put more money in people’s pockets, we’re going to do massive tax reform in the state of Wisconsin,” said Michels. “Second thing we’re going to do is get crime down, and number three we’re going to have better schools.”

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes, stood alongside Attorney General Josh Kaul and national advocates for abortion rights in a canvassing event.

Wisconsin candidates make last ditch effort to sway voters

“Every door that you knock on gets us one step closer to that reality,” said Barnes. “30,000 votes or fewer affected the last three November elections, a handful of votes per ward. You can absolutely make the difference with this race, today.”

Both events today are pushing for people to head to the polls to widen the gap in a razor-thin race between candidates.

Polling numbers for many of the races in Wisconsin including the race for governor and senator are a toss-up between candidates, meaning only time will tell who will come out on top.

