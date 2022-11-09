Bryan Steil wins re-election for 1st Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects

Incumbent Bryan Steil has won re-election for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects.

Republican Steil won 55 percent of the vote, compared to his Democratic opponent Ann Roe, who received 44 percent of the vote, according to preliminary voting data.

Roe is from Janesville and is president of Downtown Janesville Inc., a business association. She also owns a business that helps high school students prepare for college.

Steil was first elected to represent the state's 1st Congressional District in 2018. He succeeded former House Speaker Paul Ryan after he retired.

The district covers Kenosha and Racine counties, as well as parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Rock counties.

