Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 News projects

Donovan beat LuAnn Bird in the race.
Bob Donovan
TMJ4
Bob Donovan
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 21:25:21-05

Bob Donovan has won the race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 News projects.

Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.

Bird wrote on Twitter Wednesday, "All the votes are in. We came up 525 votes short We ran our race with integrity, no negative or false ads."

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:

Donovan, a Milwaukee native, previously served on the Milwaukee Common Council. He held that role from 2000 until 2020. Most recently, he ran for Milwaukee Mayor but was defeated by Cavalier Johnson.

According to his campaign website, Donovan believes the state needs a "tested fighter for public safety." He also said Wisconsin needs someone to "bridge the gap between Madison and local governments."

District 84 surrounds Greenfield. Due to redistricting, the district no longer includes the area around New Berlin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now