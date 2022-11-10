Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 News projects

Bob Donovan has won the race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 News projects.

Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.

Bird wrote on Twitter Wednesday, "All the votes are in. We came up 525 votes short We ran our race with integrity, no negative or false ads."

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:



Donovan, a Milwaukee native, previously served on the Milwaukee Common Council. He held that role from 2000 until 2020. Most recently, he ran for Milwaukee Mayor but was defeated by Cavalier Johnson.

According to his campaign website, Donovan believes the state needs a "tested fighter for public safety." He also said Wisconsin needs someone to "bridge the gap between Madison and local governments."

District 84 surrounds Greenfield. Due to redistricting, the district no longer includes the area around New Berlin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip