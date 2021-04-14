Watch

Wisconsin Senate approves Republican election changes

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 17:14:08-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a host of Republican-authored changes to Wisconsin elections.

The chamber passed bills Wednesday that would allow the state elections commission to order municipal clerks to follow state law; allow observers to watch recount workers from 3 feet away; allow election violators to be tried in counties covered by the office involved in the race they tried to sabotage; and prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration.

That bill comes after Republicans accused Green Bay officials of giving a grant-funded consultant too much authority in November's elections.

