Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Wisconsin GOP-led Legislature approves election law changes

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to vote Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on bills making it more difficult to vote absentee, proposals that are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose in last year's presidential election. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Wisconsin Election
Posted at 6:01 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:01:54-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has approved bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals passed Tuesday were all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but GOP lawmakers say they are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The measures are part of a national push by Republicans to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unfounded claims that there was widespread fraud and abuse.

Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans are perpetuating a lie. Republicans say they're trying to restore confidence in elections.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4