Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election

Scott Bauer/AP
Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos describes a GOP-authored bill that would end a $300 unemployment supplemental payment as the measure's co-sponsor, Sen. Howard Marklein, listens during a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmakers is hiring retired police officers to investigate the November presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots.

Assembly Republicans passed a resolution in March authorizing an investigation and they’ve also ordered the state’s nonpartisan audit bureau to look into the election.

Biden defeated Trump by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin.

