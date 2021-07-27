Watch

Wisconsin GOP leader doesn't want another election probe

Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the highest ranking Republican in the state, said he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, during a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vos said that two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 12:47:58-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The highest-ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says he doesn't know what a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results would prove.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he thinks two other ongoing election investigations are sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe.

Vos also didn't commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a “comprehensive, forensic examination” that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday.

Vos says the ongoing review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is a forensic audit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

