Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Wisconsin Assembly voting on local redistricting delay

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
Wisconsin State Capitol
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 18:22:35-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Redistricting of local political boundary lines would be delayed a year or more under a bill in the Wisconsin Assembly backed by Republicans and local governments.

Under the bill up for Assembly approval Wednesday, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election. Bill backers say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
juneteenth day

Watch the 50th Juneteenth parade Saturday on TMJ4