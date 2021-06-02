Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Voters who registered at Wisconsin UPS store won't face fraud charges

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
voting
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:04:24-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sixteen people who registered to vote using the address of a UPS Store in western Wisconsin will not be charged with voter fraud because the prosecutor said they did not intend to break the law.

The voters accounting for more than half of the 27 potential voter fraud cases out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election that local election officials flagged for prosecutors to review.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email Wednesday that all 16 of the people identified in La Crosse were legitimate Wisconsin voters.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4