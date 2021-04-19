Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Republican law professor announces attorney general run

items.[0].image.alt
UW System
Ryan Owens
Ryan Owens
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:49:37-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican law professor has decided to run for attorney general. Ryan Owens announced Monday that he's entering the race to unseat Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul.

Owens serves as an affiliate faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's law school and La Follette School of Public Affairs. He's also the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which brings conservative speakers to campus.

He's the second Republican to announce a run. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku