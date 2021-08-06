Watch

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, the head of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she calls a "top-to-bottom" investigation of the 2020 presidential results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool File)
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:44:34-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Assembly's elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results.

Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election.

She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation.

The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

