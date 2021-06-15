Watch

Postcards headed to inactive Wisconsin voters this week

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:51:42-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Postcards are being mailed this week to about 187,000 voters in Wisconsin who have not cast a ballot in the past four years, informing them that they will have their registration deactivated unless they take action within 30 days.

If the voter does not take action, or the mailing is undeliverable, the voter will have to re-register in order to vote. To remain registered, voters must sign and return the postcard indicating that is their intention by July 15. State law requires the mailing to be sent every two years following the November election. This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.

