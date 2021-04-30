Watch

'I'm still exhaling': Swing-state voters on Biden's 100 days

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 09:32:53-04

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has been in office for 100 days, and polls show most Americans are giving him positive marks so far.

But in one pocket of swing-state Wisconsin, where a suburban surge helped elect the Democrat, that support often falls short of adulation.

Biden gets credit for bringing stability and not being Donald Trump.

But some voters in Elm Grove, a village outside Milwaukee, worry about Biden’s tax proposals to pay for massive spending plans and the impact on the economy.

Some Democrats are disappointed Biden hasn't acted on social priorities such as policing changes. And there are scant signs that Republicans have been won over.

