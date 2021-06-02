Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Gov. Evers names key campaign staff ahead of 2022 election

items.[0].image.alt
via Facebook
Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal calls for an overhaul to the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems, while spending more on K-12 schools and higher education.
evers
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:04:43-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has taken a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he’s running again, saying he’s likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer.

But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts Wednesday is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

Evers named Cassi Felini as campaign manager. She previously worked as his deputy campaign manager in 2017. Several Republicans, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, are eyeing a run.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4