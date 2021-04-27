Watch

Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat

<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:27:20-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to fill a vacant Assembly seat representing a swath of southeastern Wisconsin.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election in the 37th Assembly District for July 13. A primary will be held on June 15 if necessary.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus. The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's seat. Fitzgerald left the body to join Congress.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

