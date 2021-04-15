Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Democrat Tom Nelson raises nearly $264,000 in Wisconsin U.S. Senate bid last quarter

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson adjusts the American flag hanging off his front porch in Appleton, Wis. Nelson officially launched his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Johnson, currently midway through his second term, has not said yet whether he will seek a third term, run for governor or retire. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Senate Wisconsin
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:51:32-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson says he has raised nearly $264,000 in the first three months of the year in his bid for the U.S. Senate, about a quarter of what challenger Alex Lasry brought in over six weeks.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, has cast himself as the financial underdog in the race. He facest Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is married to a millionaire.

They are all running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku