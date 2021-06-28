Watch

Conservative group challenges Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ballots in Wisconsin must arrive by Election Day to be counted
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 20:15:17-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The suit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the institute is asking the court to allow absentee ballots to be cast only by mail or in-person delivery to a municipal clerk.

Absentee ballot boxes and community ballot collecting initiatives were widely used during the November election and clerks made use of drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the high number of absentee voters.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

