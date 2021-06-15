Watch

Election 2021

Actions

8 Republicans face off in Assembly special election primary

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers propose I-94 funding plan
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:56:17-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eight Republicans are facing off in a special election primary for the right to run for an open state Assembly seat.

Steve Kauffeld, Spencer Zimmerman, Jenifer Quimby, Nick Krueger, Cathy Ann Houchin, Nathan Pollnow, Jennifer Meinhardt and William Penterman are looking to advance through Tuesday's primary in southeastern Wisconsin's 37th Assembly District.

The survivor will face Democrat Pete Adams and independent Stephen Ratzlaff in a July 13 special general election.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus. The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate in April to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
juneteenth day

Watch the 50th Juneteenth parade Saturday on TMJ4