Dan Jansen Family Fest returns to Konkel Park for 31st year this weekend

GREEENFIELD — Dan Jansen Family Fest is back at Konkel Park this weekend for its 31st year, with free admission, live music, rides, and a new curfew rule in place for younger attendees.

Dan Jansen Family Fest

The festival kicks off Friday at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Monday, with live music throughout the weekend. Rides will be available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. See a full list of entertainment by clicking here.

Dan Jansen Family Fest

Wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $30 and can be purchased between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

New this year, a curfew rule requires anyone 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult in the ride area starting at 7 p.m. each night.

All proceeds from the festival are donated back to the Greenfield community, benefiting Greenfield Parks, the Greenfield Police and Fire departments, the Greenfield School District, and the Department of Public Works. Over the festival's 31-year history, more than $2 million has been returned to the community.

