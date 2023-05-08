Dallas Mavericks wade into politics following Texas mass shooting

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks are encouraging fans to get involved in the conversation about guns in this country.

Following the mass shooting at a Allen, Texas, mall that left eight people dead, the Mavericks issued a statement that said "hearts and prayers" going out to the victims is not enough.

"On behalf of our children and other victims, please contact your federal, state and local representatives to demand action and save lives," the statement says.

The statement notes that guns are the leading cause of death of children in the U.S.

The 33-year-old gunman was reportedly armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun when he opened fire upon shoppers at the mall, The Associated Pressreported.

Democrats and Republicans appear to be far apart on solutions to stop mass shootings.

Many Republicans contend addressing mental health will help reduce gun violence.

"We are working to address that anger and violence but going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on "Fox News Sunday."

Meanwhile, Democrats continue their calls for gun safety laws.

"I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," President Joe Biden said following Saturday's shooting. "Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

Congress is currently split. Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate, meaning there is little chance President Biden's request will be fulfilled.

