Complaint to IRS accuses Summerfest owner of abusing tax status

MILWAUKEE — A new complaint to the IRS alleges the company that runs Summerfest has been abusing its nonprofit status for years and moved to compete against for-profit music venues in the city.

Over 12 pages, the filing details evidence claims that Milwaukee World Festival Inc. (MWF) is in effect run as a for-profit business.

The company, established in 1965, is listed as a 501(c)(3), which means it doesn't pay taxes because of it's charitable mission.

According to tax documents in the filing, that mission is to "promote an understanding of different ethnic cultures, the histories and traditions of various nationalities, harmony in the community, civic pride and provide a showcase of the performing arts, activities and recreation for the public and employment opportunities for the youth of the community."

But the complaint, drafted and filed by Kansas City-based law firm Graves Garrett, suggests MWF shifted its focus to profit years ago.

“An organization begins to diversify its revenue streams, and begins to act not really for the public interest, but for the specific monetary good of the organization itself," said Eddie Greim, an attorney at Graves Garrett.

According to the documents, one example MWF has drifted from its roots — CEO Don Smiley's salary.

The filing shows he made more than $970,000 in 2017 and nearly $1.3 million in 2020.

By comparison, the complaint says the director of the Wisconsin State Fair, also a non-profit, made about $140,000.

But concerns in the filing extend beyond lofty CEO salaries.

The law firm writes that MWF is leasing land it owns to Frank Productions Company Live and global music promoter Live Nation. The plan, according to the complaint, is that those companies will build for profit-venues to compete with existing local venues of various sizes.

In addition to larger Summerfest venues, the filing alleges the new venues would help in seizing market control from other for-profit promoters.

"No one wants them (MWF) to be pulled apart and damaged in anyway. But you know, you also need Summerfest to be more cognizant of the needs of the city around it and not just on itself," said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group.

Witt said he's not behind the complaint to the IRS.

"We're very good at what we do, and if we were a sports team, I wouldn't want to play against us," said Witt.

The filing also claims that in a further attempt to seize market control, Summerfest requires talent not to perform in Milwaukee up to six months before their scheduled appearance at Summerfest.

