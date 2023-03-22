You can now get Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms soft cookies

Pillsbury and General Mills have joined forces to create two new cookie flavors that you can eat as an after-dinner treat — or for breakfast.

The new Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Soft Baked Cookies are hitting stores now for around $4.09 per 18-count package. While not marketed as a breakfast item, they are made to taste like the iconic cereals. Pillsbury also suggests serving them warm.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor features a swirl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Cinnadust, while the Lucky Charms flavor includes baked-in Lucky Charms marshmallow bits for what Pillsbury says is “an extra lucky taste.”

Pillsbury

While this is the first time the cereals have been used in Pillsbury soft-baked cookies, the brand also has mixes and ready-to-bake cookies with the same flavors.

Also in stores nationwide, you can find Betty Crocker Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookie mix and Pillsbury ready-to-bake Lucky Charms sugar cookie dough, if you’d rather not mix up the cookies yourself.

Other cereal-flavored treats in stores include Lucky Charms pancake mix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls and Lucky Charms oatmeal. You can also buy a Cinnamon Toast Crunch seasoning blend so you can make everything taste like the iconic cereal.

The two flavors even came together for a limited time for Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix, which included Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces, Lucky Charms pieces and, of course, marshmallows.

General Mills

If you don’t mind making your own goodies, you can try whipping up these Lucky Charms marshmallow treats for a sweet snack. Similar to Rice Krispies treats, the only ingredients are Lucky Charms cereal, miniature marshmallows and butter.

Of course, you can make your own cereal-inspired cookies as well, like this recipe for Lucky Charms cookies from Fresh April Flours blog. The recipe calls mostly for ingredients you probably already have like butter, baking soda and salt, plus 1 cup of Lucky Charms.

