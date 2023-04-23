Chuck and Charles one-on-one: The ‘A’ issues for President Biden in 2024

MILWAUKEE — President Biden is expected to officially announce his 2024 re-election bid next week and the son of a famous political family wants a chance at the Democratic nomination.

It's no surprise Biden is running again.

The "A" issues for Biden will likely be age, abortion, and anxiety over the economy. Biden is currently 80 years old and would turn 82 years old days after next year's November election.

"If he loses, I think age, and anxiety over the economy will be the reasons," said Todd. "If he wins, the other 'A' is the reason, abortion, right? So, in some ways, I think certainly those are three ways to measure."

Being an incumbent is no guarantee of a second term. Three of the last seven presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Donald Trump were all one-term presidents.

"The biggest assets that Joe Biden has, are Donald Trump and abortion and the biggest liabilities that he has is a perception of the economy and age," Todd said.

On Tuesday,Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he is challenging Biden for the party's nomination. Kennedy is known as a vaccine skeptic and environmental activist.

His father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., was killed in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Todd was asked if Kennedy could make 2024 uncomfortable for Biden and the Democrats.

"I don't think so. He's just not going to have the financial ability, I think, to get there on that front," Todd said.

It appears 69-year-old Kennedy has caught the attention of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two were pictured together in a Kennedy tweet in March. This week, Rodgers retweeted Kennedy‘s tweet calling for people to back his campaign.

"They fit together pretty well, kind of quirky, believe that they're very independent thinkers and all that," said Todd. "So, in many ways, I think they fit quite well. I don't mean that as a snarky thing, either."

Some polling shows Kennedy attracting up to 15% of Biden voters.

Todd compares support for Kennedy to the loyal support former presidential candidate Ron Paul received in his three unsuccessful runs.

"When you see Bobby Kennedy Jr. getting double digits in early polling, that really is just the name," said Todd "I think the more people get to know him, the more distance people end up putting between them and him."

