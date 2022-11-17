10 Christmas Tree Skirts You Can Get For Less Than $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ready to jazz up your holiday decorations this year? A new Christmas tree skirt can take all of your old holiday decor in a new direction.

This functional yet festive item does double duty, camouflaging camouflage your tree trunk, stand and any unattractive wires while adding a touch of flair. And with the large selection to choose from on Amazon, you’re sure to find one that will match your home’s decor, whether that be cable knit, faux fur or gold-sequined.

Plus, all of these tree skirts cost less than $30!

This plush, 1.2-inch thick, off-white tree skirt adds warmth and softness to your holiday display. Constructed of faux fur, it has a minimalist design that adds a chic touch to your tree. It measures 48 inches and features a 4-inch circular cutout to make wrapping the Christmas tree easy and breezy. With more than 2,100 global ratings, this skirt averages 4.6 stars. People love how it’s soft and fluffy and several mentioned it gives the impression that there’s snow under their tree. Buy it for $24.49.

Decorate your tree base with this burlap skirt made of faux linen and fur with white snowflakes sprinkled on top. Use it on a real or artificial tree of any size to match your more rustic farmhouse style. It’s 48 inches in diameter and comes highly rated, averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars. People found it sturdy and durable and a good value at $16.99. It’s also available in a red-and-black buffalo plaid pattern.

Add some pizzazz to your holiday with this sequined skirt that is sure to make your tree sparkle. It’s available in three sizes: 24, 36 and 48 inches in diameter, and features a cleverly-hidden hook-and-loop (Velcro) closure. With almost 1,600 ratings, this sequined Christmas tree skirt has an average of 4.5 stars. One customer gushed about how gorgeous this skirt was for the price.

“It sparkles more than anticipated and looks great on top of our beige carpets,” reviewer Emilyy said. “I ordered the 36-inch skirt which fits great for our 6.5-foot tree. We have 4 kittens and a puppy in the home and this skirt has held up great.”

The 36-inch sequin skirt comes in several different colors, including champagne, rose gold, red, and silver for only $14.30.

As Amazon’s Choice for a 36-inch tree skirt, this soft, plush white skirt is a favorite of buyers online. It comes peppered with golden snowflakes and is made of a dense material of faux fur and fabric. This Christmas tree skirt boasts a 4.7 average rating from more than 1,100 ratings. Users found it to be plush and perfect and liked how the snowflakes sparkled under Christmas lights. It’s available in several sizes from 30 to 59 inches, but the 36-inch Christmas tree skirt costs $20.99. You can also get it in black or with silver snowflakes.

Add some ruffles to your holiday decor with this beautiful 48-inch Christmas tree skirt. It’s made from fade-resistant polyester fabric and has three matching ties to keep your tree wrap in place. Reviewers say it’s durable, soft and of good quality and have given it 4.5 stars in more than 1,000 ratings. It comes in few other colors, including plaid and lace and burlap brown.

You can buy this one for $25.65.

Woven with polyester yarn, this large burgundy 48-inch tree skirt is durable yet soft, with plenty of warm texture. It secures with three ties and works well for trees 5 to 7 feet tall. You can also get Limbridge cable knit stockings to match it and provide a cohesive look. People love the high-quality craftsmanship of this skirt, although you should know that the weave may be susceptible to the pull of cat claws.

It has a 4.7 average rating and is available for $29.99. A couple of other patterns are available.

Reviewer Linda H. Myers said, “This tree skirt is exactly what I’ve been looking for! It’s beautiful with the perfect thickness and will compliment the antique and vintage ornament tree I’m doing this year.”

Rated as the #1 Best Seller in Christmas Tree Skirts on Amazon, this skirt is said to be a favorite spot for pets in winter. While it’s created with durable faux fur, there are strands of gold thread woven in to add sparkle. You can get different colors in sizes up to 60 inches in diameter. The product averages 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 2,400 customers weighing in. People found this Christmas tree skirt to be well-made, thick and extremely soft. Buy it for $24.98.

Get festive with this red-and-white jacquard cashmere tree skirt with a design featuring raised polar bears and trees. This soft and warm Christmas tree wrap will offer a nice spot to display presents and for pets to take a snooze. It measures 48 inches in diameter and has an average rating of 4.5 stars from almost 1,200 reviewers.

“It was super soft like a plush blanket,” reviewer Ashley W. said. “As soon as I put it down my Pomeranian went and laid down under the tree on it, and seemed to love it.”

This polar bear skirt is currently on sale for $19.99, which is 13% off its list price.

Forget sequins. Go straight for a light-up version of the Christmas tree skirt, like this one that comes in a 30-inch size and a 48-inch size (for $18.99). The faux white fur is the perfect medium to show off a rainbow of colors with two different lighting effects (twinkle flash and steady on). It’s powered with three AAA batteries and has a 4.3 rating from almost 600 reviews.

Add a special touch to your tree by covering the base with this beautiful, faux fur cable knit tree skirt. The soft fabric is made with a double-layer design for added thickness and secures with a hook-and-loop Velcro-style closure. This has an average rating of 4.8 stars from almost 850 customers; 86% gave this Christmas tree skirt a 5-star rating. For $24.74, you can use it to dress your tree and protect your floor from resin.

Christmas tree skirts are helpful because they give a cohesive look to your holiday decor and protect floors from fallen pine needles, but picking your favorite will be tough!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.