Cher seeks conservatorship for son amid substance abuse concerns

Cher is pursuing a conservatorship for her son, Elijah Blue Allman, due to reported worries about substance abuse.

According to multiple reports, the 77-year-old singer and actress submitted a petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, aiming to become the exclusive conservator of her son's estate.

The submitted documents state that the 47-year-old son from her previous marriage to the late rocker Gregg Allman is declared to be "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues" and that he’s due to receive funds from a trust by year-end.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to the documents obtained by CNN. “Petitioner [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Additionally, the documents highlight Cher’s exhaustive efforts to get Allman into treatment to provide the necessary assistance he requires.

“Petitioner [Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the documents read.

Currently, there is no information about Allman's response or whether he has legal representation, but there is a scheduled hearing in March.

