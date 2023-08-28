Caring for your Lawn this fall Season with Melinda Meyers

Melinda Meyers, horticulture and gardening expert is here today to talk about caring for your lawn during the fall season. Melinda has various upcoming events with information on different things you can do with landscaping and gardening including a couple free webinars on energy-saving landscaping and overall garden care. She also has some in-person events coming up such as how to manage your water usage at the Mitchell Park Domes on September 14. She will also be answering questions at Ebert's Greenhouse Fall Festival on September 23. There are also online resources including DIY projects, videos, webinars, activity guides and more. For more information on how to register visit www.MelindaMyers.com.