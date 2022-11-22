Buy 3, get 3 free at Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday has already begun at Bath & Body Works. Now, for a limited time, the entire store is Buy 3, Get 3 free!

The deal includes every product in stores and online from candles and lotions to body wash, perfume and gift sets. Deals will be offered in stores and online on Nov. 22 and 23, online only on Thanksgiving Day, and in stores and online on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Most stores open at 6 a.m., but you may want to check store hours at your location before heading out.

The sale is mix and match, so you can pick six unrelated products (or 12 or 18 or 24, etc.) and you’ll get half of them for free. If candles are your favorite, you can stick to six of those. Or stock up on soap — buy three hand soap holders and get three hand soaps for free.

Depending on which products you choose, you can save hundreds of dollars. For example, a 3-wick candle costs $26.50, so if purchasing the minimum amount, you’ll pay $79.50 and save $79.50. If you choose 24 candles, you’ll save a whopping $318!

It’s important to note that if you’re mixing and matching items, the lower-priced items will be free. Keep that in mind when figuring out your total.

If you’ve already picked out your favorites and aren’t sure what to get for your free items, consider the Bath & Body Works Christmas collection. It includes popular scents like Fresh Balsam and new fragrances like Merry Maple Bourbon.

You’ll also find a new Dream Bright scent, which has fragrance notes of sapphire berries, night-blooming orchids and crystalized vanilla.

You can get the scent in a fine fragrance mist, lotion, shower gel, foaming hand soap, candle and a gift set. Priced at $36.50, the gift set includes an 8-ounce body lotion, 10-ounce shower gel and 8-ounce fine fragrance mist.

Will you be shopping Bath & Body Works’ Buy 3, Get 3 free sale?

