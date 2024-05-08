Swiss Army Knife maker working on a new bladeless version of its iconic multi-tool

Since 1897, the Swiss Army Knife has been the ultimate pocket sidekick, packing in everything from blades to scissors to wine openers. Some even have USB memory sticks!

For its maker, Victorinox, the limit truly does not exist. But now, a tweak to this iconic tool may have folks raising an eyebrow or two. According to CNN, the company is working on a new version of the knife that won’t have a blade. Yes, you read that right: a knife without a blade!

“We are in the early stages of developing pocket tools without blades,” a spokesperson for Victorinox told CNN. “With innovation at the core of our brand, we are constantly listening to our consumers and their needs; and acknowledge that there is an appetite for the functionality, versatility, and craftsmanship the Swiss Army Knife is known for in more specialized fields and situations.”

The Swiss company tells CNN they have no plans to axe any existing tools. With options ranging from $25 to $125, depending on your gadget needs, they aim to complement rather than replace the current lineup.

The news comes as countries implement knife bans in response to attacks. For example, in the U.K., carrying most knives in public without a "good reason" is illegal.

“In England or certain Asian countries, you are sometimes only allowed to carry a knife if you need to have it to do your job or operate outdoors,” Victorinox CEO Carl Elsener Jr. told the Swiss media outlet Blick, as translated by CNN. “In the city, however, when you go to school, to the cinema, or to go shopping, carrying pocketknives is severely restricted.”

Elsener mentioned they're considering tools tailored for those who require a specific set but not necessarily a blade, like golfers or cyclists.

The type of tools and release date for the new knife is not known yet but Scripps News has contacted Victorinox for more information.