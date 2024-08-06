Walgreens and Instacart team up to begin accepting SNAP/EBT payments online

Walgreens and the grocery delivery specialist Instacart are teaming up to expand food access to millions of low-income Americans across the United States.

The companies announced Tuesday that people who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, can now use their Electronic Benefit Transfer — or EBT — cards to purchase groceries online from Walgreens and have them delivered the same day by Instacart.

Currently, most Walgreens stores only accept SNAP/EBT for in-person purchases. But now tens of millions of Americans who currently receive the monthly food assistance benefits will be able to shop for SNAP-eligible items online from more than 7,500 Walgreens stores nationwide.

"Our collaboration with Instacart underscores Walgreens commitment to expanding access to essential food items for our customers," Walgreens senior vice president Balachandra Visalatha said in a statement. "By integrating SNAP/EBT payments, we are making it easier for families and individuals to shop for the items they need and offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences."

More than 42 million people in the U.S. receive monthly SNAP benefits, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture. Eligibility is based on income. For example, a family of four would have to gross less than $3,007 a month to be eligible for benefits.

Instacart vice president Sarah Mastrorocco said the new partnership with Walgreens will now allow 96% of households currently enrolled in SNAP to get the essentials they need delivered right to their door.

"We’re dedicated to offering the best online selection for SNAP families, providing both access and choice through our marketplace,” said Mastrorocco. "As we expand with trusted retailers like Walgreens, we’re proud to help more families in more communities get their essentials delivered.”